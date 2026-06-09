Tamil Nadu: Kin suspect death of history-sheeter, protest

It is said that Selvam alias Mandai Selvam (53),a resident of Mela Kavery near Kumbakonam was said to be involved in several cases. On Sunday, he was found dead on the banks of Cauvery at Palakkarai in Kumbakonam.

On information, the East police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to Kumbakonam GH. The police also registered a case and commenced investigation by retrieving the CCTV footage in which they found that Selvam was seen consuming liquor with one Tamilarasan (43).