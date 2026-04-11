Tamil Nadu: Keep centums under scrutiny, DGE tells exam officers

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has issued an official directive to all district-level examination officers to pay special attention to answer sheets awarded full marks during the evaluation process.
According to the circular from the director of DGE, teachers involved in evaluating answer sheets must extend special attention while correcting class 12, 10 and class 11 (arrear) answer papers.
The circular further added that all chief examination officers have already been instructed to carefully re-verify answer scripts of students who have secured centum in any subject. This directive follows earlier guidelines discussed in a review meeting held in March.
The DGE has equipped teachers with additional mechanisms to scan centums. Officials say that the move aims to ensure accuracy, transparency, and fairness in the evaluation process, particularly in cases where students are awarded a perfect score.
The steps to verify centums took shape after speculations were raised when 272 students secured centum in Chemistry from three schools in Villupuram and one in Cuddalore district in 2025.
The DGE ordered a probe speculating malpractice and forgery, but no allegations were proved. However, the Minister of School Education, after the probe, confirmed to the media that the investigation revealed no miscalculation and forgery from the teachers' and DGE's end.