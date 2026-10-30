Tamil Nadu: K Shankar takes charge as Director General Prisons, Correctional Services

CHENNAI: Additional Director General of Police K Shankar on Friday took charge as Director-General Prisons and Correctional Services in Tamil Nadu.
The appointment comes against the backdrop of security concerns following incidents of inmates escaping from prisons.
Shankar was earlier working in the Prisons department before he was transferred to the Enforcement bureau. This is his second term as prison chief.
The government had transferred DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore out of the Prisons department after the recent jail break incident in Theni.
Shankar assumed office amid the State prison department's focus on strengthening security and preventing contraband smuggling and other illegal activities inside prisons.