Tamil Nadu jewellers to stop sale of gold coins, savings schemes

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the federation, which represents 85 jewellers’ associations in Tamil Nadu, said it supports the Union government’s decision to increase import duty on precious metals to 15 per cent from 6 per cent till March 31, 2027, to conserve foreign exchange reserves and reduce dependence on imports.

TNJF president B Sabarinath said the federation had also taken note of the Prime Minister’s appeal urging people to avoid unnecessary gold purchases in the present economic climate.