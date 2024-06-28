Tamil Nadu IT Department to set up new IT Park in Perungudi, says Minister PTR

CHENNAI: A new IT park/office space would be developed over near 3.60 acres in Perungudi industrial estate to meet the growing office space demand of IT and ITeS firms in Chennai, Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced on Friday.

The Minister was replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department in the House.

The IT Minister also announced that TANFINET would provide network services at higher bandwidth to primary health centers, government colleges and other institutions of the state government in the current fiscal.

The network service initiative would facilitate easy and uninterrupted delivery of a wide range of services of government departments to rural people in the State.

Thiaga Rajan also announced that Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation would offer IP TV services at a low cost to subscribers using the optic fibre cable technology of TANFINET.

The Minister also announced that the State government would release its Tamil Nadu Deep Tech Policy to encourage the usage of discoveries in deep technology and encourage deep tech firms.