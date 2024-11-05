Tamil Nadu issues orders for Turtle Guardians initiative to safeguard eggs, hatchlings

CHENNAI: In a move to conserve sea turtles along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, the state forest department has issued orders to engage Turtle Guardians and allocated funds to implement the same. As turtle eggs and hatchlings face plenty of threats from dogs and predatory birds, the Turtle Guardians will help collect the turtle eggs from the sands and safekeep them until they hatch.

The Turtle Guardians initiative was announced on June 25 during the budget session of the State Assembly, said a government order dated October 24.

Out of the Rs 1 crore fund allocated for the initiative, the state forest department has sanctioned Rs 35 lakh. From that amount, Rs 25 lakh will be spent for conducting education and awareness sessions for the Turtle Guardians while Rs 10 lakh will be spent for organizing workshops on turtle conservation.

It may be noted that the department issued an order in January 2023 to set up a Turtle Conservation and Rehabilitation Centre in Guindy Park in Chennai for Rs 6.30 crore.

The coastline of Tamil Nadu hosts five species of marine turtles - Olive Ridley, Green, Leatherback, Hawksbill, and Loggerhead turtles. Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in taking steps towards conservation of turtles with hatcheries being set up way back in 1974, an official statement read.