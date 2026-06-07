Tamil Nadu issues guidelines for district in-charge Ministers, stresses coordination with officials

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued guidelines to district in-charge Ministers, directing them to maintain regular coordination with district administrations to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and developmental projects.
The directions come days after the government appointed Ministers as district in-charge officials to oversee development activities and monitor the delivery of government programmes across the State.
Sources said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, instructed Ministers to remain in constant touch with District Collectors, senior police officers and revenue officials in their respective districts.
According to the guidelines, district in-charge Ministers have been asked to periodically review the progress of government schemes, monitor infrastructure projects and coordinate relief and rehabilitation measures during emergencies and natural disasters.
The government had recently assigned Ministers to specific districts with the objective of strengthening field-level monitoring and ensuring quicker delivery of public services.
Sources indicated that the move is part of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government's efforts to strengthen grassroots governance and enhance its administrative outreach ahead of the forthcoming local body elections.