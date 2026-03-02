5 delisted political parties find berths in 2 Dravidian alliances

CHENNAI: Five recently delisted political parties have secured berths in the DMK and AIADMK-led alliances ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election, even as they challenge the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision in court or appeal to the poll panel.
The Election Commission of India had recently removed 42 unrecognised registered parties from its rolls for non-compliance with statutory requirements, including failure to submit audited accounts and to contest elections under their registered name and symbol.
Among the prominent delisted parties are the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK), Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by John Pandian, and NR Dhanapalan's Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi.
Despite the delisting, party leaders and cadres remain eligible to contest elections either independently or under the symbol of recognised parties.
The MMK has already secured two seats in the DMK-led alliance. Its president, MH Jawahirullah, said the delisting would not prevent individuals from contesting. He added that the party would approach the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court order that upheld the ECI's decision.
According to ECI norms, registered parties must regularly submit audited financial statements and contest elections in their own name and symbol. Failure to comply may lead to delisting.
Tamil Nadu is among the states with a significant number of delisted parties following ECI orders issued in August and September 2025. Parties including MMK, MJK and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam had challenged the move in the High Court, which upheld the Commission's order. They are now planning to appeal before the apex court. KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran said his party has appealed to the ECI against the delisting.
Sources said that MMK, MJK and KMDK candidates are likely to contest under the DMK's Rising Sun symbol. Similarly, leaders such as John Pandian and NR Dhanapalan are expected to align with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam–BJP-led NDA and contest under an alliance symbol.
Meanwhile, other smaller outfits are attempting to regain registration with the ECI. MV Sekar, founder of Gokula Makkal Katchi, said his party had supported the DMK in the previous Assembly election but was now delisted. "I am making efforts to restore my party's registration with the ECI," he said.