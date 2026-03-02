5 delisted political parties find berths in 2 Dravidian alliances

The Election Commission of India had recently removed 42 unrecognised registered parties from its rolls for non-compliance with statutory requirements, including failure to submit audited accounts and to contest elections under their registered name and symbol.

Among the prominent delisted parties are the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK), Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by John Pandian, and NR Dhanapalan's Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi.

Despite the delisting, party leaders and cadres remain eligible to contest elections either independently or under the symbol of recognised parties.