Tamil Nadu invites tenders for 500 low-floor electric buses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has invited tenders to procure 500 low-floor electric buses, each 12 meters in length.

These buses will be available in two variants, with and without air-conditioning.

The decision aligns with the initiative to deploy these buses in Chennai city and expand the fleet to Coimbatore and Madurai through additional tenders.

Multiple transport corporation projects valued approximately at Rs 7,492 crore are being implemented in 5 phases with the financial assistance of the German Development Bank to operate environment-friendly buses in Tamil Nadu.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has introduced 25 low-floor electric buses, purchased at a cost of Rs. 22.5 crore.

These buses were flagged off for public use on September 9 by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar.