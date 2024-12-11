Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu invites tenders for 500 low-floor electric buses

    The decision aligns with the initiative to deploy these buses in Chennai city and expand the fleet to Coimbatore and Madurai through additional tenders.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Dec 2024 10:08 AM IST
     Low-floor electric buses

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has invited tenders to procure 500 low-floor electric buses, each 12 meters in length.

    These buses will be available in two variants, with and without air-conditioning.

    Multiple transport corporation projects valued approximately at Rs 7,492 crore are being implemented in 5 phases with the financial assistance of the German Development Bank to The decision aligns with the initiative to deploy these buses in Chennai city and expand the fleet to Coimbatore and Madurai through additional tenders operate environment-friendly buses in Tamil Nadu.

    The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has introduced 25 low-floor electric buses, purchased at a cost of Rs. 22.5 crore.

    These buses were flagged off for public use on September 9 by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar.

