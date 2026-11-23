CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Department of Children Welfare and Special Services has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from eligible non-governmental organisations (NGOs), voluntary organisations and academic institutions to implement district-level drug prevention and rehabilitation-linked activities across the State, with a proposed financial allocation of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh per district.
The initiative will be implemented under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) through the Centre’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), which aims to reduce substance use through awareness, prevention, community participation and improved access to treatment and rehabilitation services.
The EoI seeks organisations with experience in substance-use prevention, public health, mental health, counselling, rehabilitation, youth engagement and community development. Last date for submitting applications is December 4. Interested organisations must submit separate proposals to the District Collector concerned through the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO).
Under the initiative, selected organisations will identify vulnerable geographical areas, educational institutions and communities requiring targeted interventions. They will conduct community assessments to identify local risk factors and gaps in existing counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services.
The programme envisages awareness campaigns, street plays, rallies, workshops, seminars and short films in schools, colleges, workplaces, industrial establishments and public spaces. Youth volunteers, peer educators, teachers, parents and community leaders will also be engaged. Tamil-language information on substance-use risks, prevention and available support services will be disseminated, with an emphasis on reducing stigma and discrimination.
An important component will be early identification and referral. Implementing agencies will establish confidential mechanisms for individuals and families to seek assistance, facilitate access to qualified counsellors and healthcare professionals, and connect those requiring treatment with authorised de-addiction centres, hospitals and mental health services. The programme will also support family counselling, follow-up assistance, relapse prevention, vocational guidance, educational continuity and social reintegration.
The proposed implementation schedule includes vulnerability mapping, district consultations and prevention planning in December and January, phased implementation will begin in January and February and progress reviews in March.