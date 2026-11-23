The initiative will be implemented under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) through the Centre’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), which aims to reduce substance use through awareness, prevention, community participation and improved access to treatment and rehabilitation services.

The EoI seeks organisations with experience in substance-use prevention, public health, mental health, counselling, rehabilitation, youth engagement and community development. Last date for submitting applications is December 4. Interested organisations must submit separate proposals to the District Collector concerned through the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO).

Under the initiative, selected organisations will identify vulnerable geographical areas, educational institutions and communities requiring targeted interventions. They will conduct community assessments to identify local risk factors and gaps in existing counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services.