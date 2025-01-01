Tamil Nadu invites applications from wildlife conservation experts for DR AJT Johnsingh award

CHENNAI: The state forest department has invited applications from individuals or institutions for exemplary contributions in the field of wildlife conservation in the country for the Dr AJT Johnsingh Conservation Award.

An official release said that recognising the contributions of Dr AJT Johnsingh, a renowned biologist and wildlife conservationist from Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, in wildlife conservation, an award has been constituted in the field of wildlife conservation with prize money of Rs 25 lakh and a citation.

It said that eligible applications/nominations for awards from individuals/ Institutions all over India may be submitted through the Tamil Nadu Forest Department website (https://www.forests.tn.gov.in) and relevant documents related to experience fieldwork, specialisation and noteworthy achievements in wildlife conservation may be submitted by post to the office of the Principal Chief Conservator Forests (HoFF), State Forest Headquarters, Guindy-Velachery Main Road, Chennai - 600 032. The last date to submit applications or nominations for the award is January 31.