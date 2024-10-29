Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu invites applications for Dr Johnsingh Wildlife Conservation Award

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2024 9:18 AM IST
    Dr AJT Johnsingh

    CHENNAI: The State Forest Department has invited applications from conservationists to apply for the Dr AJT Johnsingh Conservation Award. According to a department release, eligible applications or nominations for the award may be applied through the Tamil Nadu Forest Department website (https://www.forests.tn.gov.in) and relevant documents related to experience fieldwork, specialisation, achievement in wildlife conservation may be submitted by post to the office of the Principal Chief Conservator Forests (HoFF), State Forest Headquarters, Guindy-Velachery Main Road in Chennai.

    Last date for receipt is November 30.

    Dr AJT Johnsingh is a renowned biologist and wildlife conservationist from Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, who pursued a career in the field of wildlife biology. The award has a citation and prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

