Tamil Nadu invites applications for CM's waterbody conservator award

CHENNAI: The State Environment and Climate Change Department has invited applications from individuals, NGOs and civil society organisations for the CM’s Waterbody Conservator Award.

“To conserve these ecosystems, to encourage and instil the thought of conserving waterbodies among the citizens, and to acknowledge and honour the efforts of individuals, NGOs and civil society organisations who are all involved in conserving the water bodies, Minister for Environment and Climate Change has announced the ‘Chief Minister’s Waterbody Conservator Award’ in the Assembly,” a department release said.

One person from each district will be honoured with the award and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh by the government. Candidates can apply for the award through ‘TN Awards’ (http://awards.tn.gov.in) portal until January 17.

Guidelines can be downloaded from http://www.environment.tn.gov.in/ and https://tnclimatechangemission.in/. Only online applications through the ‘TN Awards’ portal will be taken into consideration, the release added.