Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival to take flight in Mamallapuram this weekend; check details here

The festival will feature more than 30 professional kite fliers from countries including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and India.

Giant kites take centre stage

More than 200 giant kites will be flown during the festival, including spectacular show kites and creative designs. Visitors can also witness award-winning kites flown by Tamil Nadu’s professional kite-flying team, Skyuters.

The festival will be held from 2 pm until sunset. LED kite shows will be organised after sunset, subject to favourable weather conditions.

The event will also feature traditional cultural performances, including Poikkal Kuthirai and Thanjavur dancing dolls.