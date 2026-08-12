Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival to take flight in Mamallapuram this weekend; check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival will be held from August 14 to 16 at TTDC Ocean View in Mamallapuram, offering visitors three days of colourful kites, cultural performances and entertainment.
The festival will feature more than 30 professional kite fliers from countries including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and India.
Giant kites take centre stage
More than 200 giant kites will be flown during the festival, including spectacular show kites and creative designs. Visitors can also witness award-winning kites flown by Tamil Nadu’s professional kite-flying team, Skyuters.
The festival will be held from 2 pm until sunset. LED kite shows will be organised after sunset, subject to favourable weather conditions.
The event will also feature traditional cultural performances, including Poikkal Kuthirai and Thanjavur dancing dolls.
A special attraction will be an F1 static model by Red Bull, which will be displayed exclusively on August 16.
A photo contest will also be held as part of the festival.
The event is expected to attract tourists and families to Mamallapuram and further promote the coastal town as a major tourism destination.
Venue: TTDC Ocean View, ECR, Mamallapuram
Dates: August 14–16, 2026
Timings: 2 pm to sunset; LED kite show after sunset