Tamil Nadu: Interest piques again for core engineering courses

One of the key reasons for this shift is the lack of adequate infrastructure in several institutions to effectively teach AI and Data Science. In the absence of strong practical exposure and industry-level training, students remain sceptical about the value of these specialised programmes.

In recent years, Computer Science and Information Technology courses were the preferred choice for many students due to abundant job opportunities in the IT sector. However, recent lay-offs in major IT companies have introduced uncertainty, prompting students and parents to reconsider their options. Many are now turning towards core engineering fields, viewing them as more stable career paths.

Courses in AI and Data Science had gained popularity under BE and BTech programmes, but education experts indicate that interest in these streams is gradually declining. Concerns have also emerged regarding the global data centre industry, which underpins AI and Data Science.

Establishing data centres requires significant power, water and infrastructure. These challenges have led to delays in projects worldwide, raising questions about future job growth in the sector.

In the case of AI, India continues to be seen largely as a user rather than a developer of advanced technologies. This perception has added to concerns over long-term career prospects for students specialising solely in AI.