Tamil Nadu: Interest piques again for core engineering courses

CHENNAI: Core engineering disciplines such as Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) are witnessing renewed interest among students after a period of decline. At the same time, enthusiasm for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science courses appears to be slowing.
One of the key reasons for this shift is the lack of adequate infrastructure in several institutions to effectively teach AI and Data Science. In the absence of strong practical exposure and industry-level training, students remain sceptical about the value of these specialised programmes.
In recent years, Computer Science and Information Technology courses were the preferred choice for many students due to abundant job opportunities in the IT sector. However, recent lay-offs in major IT companies have introduced uncertainty, prompting students and parents to reconsider their options. Many are now turning towards core engineering fields, viewing them as more stable career paths.
Courses in AI and Data Science had gained popularity under BE and BTech programmes, but education experts indicate that interest in these streams is gradually declining. Concerns have also emerged regarding the global data centre industry, which underpins AI and Data Science.
Establishing data centres requires significant power, water and infrastructure. These challenges have led to delays in projects worldwide, raising questions about future job growth in the sector.
In the case of AI, India continues to be seen largely as a user rather than a developer of advanced technologies. This perception has added to concerns over long-term career prospects for students specialising solely in AI.
Educationist Jayaprakash Gandhi said, “Students and parents should avoid focusing only on AI as a trend and instead build strong practical skills, particularly in handling data and using technology effectively.”
Meanwhile, demand for ECE and EEE courses is rising. Emerging fields such as robotics, AI hardware and automotive electronics, particularly in electric vehicles, are creating new opportunities. Areas including semiconductor design, VLSI and chip manufacturing are also expanding rapidly, he said.
The Union government’s push towards semiconductor production and electronics manufacturing has further strengthened confidence in ECE as a viable career option.
EEE is also regaining popularity due to the growth of electric vehicles, which rely on motors, batteries and power electronics. The expansion of the power sector has also increased demand for graduates in this field.
EEE is also regaining popularity due to the growth of electric vehicles, which rely on motors, batteries and power electronics
“The slowdown in IT job opportunities is evident in the declining number of students opting for Computer Science and IT courses. In several leading engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu, seats in core branches are being filled quickly, including under the management quota,” Ashwin added.
Experts note that as technology evolves rapidly, academic institutions must update their curricula accordingly. They suggest Anna University collaborate closely with industry to enhance course content and improve student employability.
Overall, the trend indicates that while AI and Data Science remain relevant, students are increasingly prioritising courses that offer practical skills and stable career prospects, leading to a resurgence in core engineering disciplines.