Tamil Nadu: Inter-state drug gang busted; 6 held

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai zonal unit, in a coordinated operation with Telangana police, disrupted an interstate narcotics trafficking network operating across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on April 26 and seized 200 kg of ganja from a truck near Nallur Toll plaza near Chennai.
Six persons, all residents of Thoothukudi, were apprehended in connection with the illicit trafficking of the recovered contraband.
The kingpin, Nagendran alias Raghu, who was the receiver of recovered ganja, is a habitual offender. He is involved in 2022 double murder case registered in Virudhunagar and 2024 Arms Act case registered in Madurai and has recently been involved in 2025 NDPS case registered in Karur, an official release said.
Initial probe revealed that the recovered 200 kg of Ganja was being trafficked into State from Odisha through Andhra Pradesh. The traffickers had planned to transport the consignment through Andhra Pradesh to Coimbatore.
Further probe is under way.