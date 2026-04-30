Tamil Nadu: Inter-state drug gang busted; 6 held

Six persons, all residents of Thoothukudi, were apprehended in connection with the illicit trafficking of the recovered contraband.

The kingpin, Nagendran alias Raghu, who was the receiver of recovered ganja, is a habitual offender. He is involved in 2022 double murder case registered in Virudhunagar and 2024 Arms Act case registered in Madurai and has recently been involved in 2025 NDPS case registered in Karur, an official release said.