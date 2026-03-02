Tamil Nadu intensifies surveillance as chickenpox cases surge in State

In an official communication, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr A Somasundaram, directed District Health Officers, City Health Officers and Municipal Health Officers to intensify monitoring under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ensure prompt reporting from government and private health facilities, schools and hostels.

Chickenpox, caused by the Varicella-Zoster Virus, is transmitted through airborne droplets and direct contact. Patients are infectious from one to two days before the onset of rash until lesions crust over, usually within 7 to 10 days. Health officials have been instructed to isolate suspected and confirmed cases during this period and undertake contact surveillance for 21 days in the event of clusters.