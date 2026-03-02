Tamil Nadu intensifies surveillance as chickenpox cases surge in State

CHENNAI: Amid a rise in chickenpox cases in several districts, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued comprehensive guidelines to strengthen surveillance, outbreak response and preventive measures across Tamil Nadu.
In an official communication, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr A Somasundaram, directed District Health Officers, City Health Officers and Municipal Health Officers to intensify monitoring under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ensure prompt reporting from government and private health facilities, schools and hostels.
Chickenpox, caused by the Varicella-Zoster Virus, is transmitted through airborne droplets and direct contact. Patients are infectious from one to two days before the onset of rash until lesions crust over, usually within 7 to 10 days. Health officials have been instructed to isolate suspected and confirmed cases during this period and undertake contact surveillance for 21 days in the event of clusters.
Medical officers have been advised to differentiate chickenpox from measles, rubella and hand, foot and mouth disease, and to administer Acyclovir for high-risk groups, including adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals, as per protocol. Aspirin is to be avoided in children.
Field investigations must be initiated within 24 hours of identifying an outbreak, with detailed reports submitted within 48 hours, the guidelines stated.
It has also called for intensified community awareness campaigns, hygiene promotion and vaccination in the private sector, noting that the Varicella vaccine is not part of the Universal Immunisation Programme.
Officials have been asked to ensure strict compliance and daily review of surveillance data to prevent further spread.