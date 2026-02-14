Tamil Nadu inks pact with US firm to boost computing R&D

CHENNAI: The State government inked a deal with the USA-based KLA Corporation to set up a research and development centre and an innovation centre. Under the MoU, an assured investment of Rs 3,510 Crore over the next 10 years will create 4,000 top-class job opportunities.
In a statement, the government said that a subsidiary of KLA Corporation, KLA India, will create an R&D facility spanning 12 acres in Chennai. As part of this new initiative, KLA India will focus on R&D for High-performance computing, Engineering software, and computing technology.
KLA Corporation is providing technological solutions to the rapidly growing sector of the technological world. The leading company provides research and development services to chip manufacturers worldwide. The Tamil Nadu government is targeting a one-trillion-dollar economy in the state by 2030. Achieving this target, the government is attracting not only traditional sectors but also sunrise sectors.
At an MoU signing event, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanithi Stalin, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, and Secretary to the department V Arunroy participated.