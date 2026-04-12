Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Injured rare turtle released into sea after 1-month intensive care

The turtle, which was found injured and stranded along the Chennai coastline on March 8, 2026, was rescued and shifted to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary.
Representative image (Olive Ridley turtle)
Representative image (Olive Ridley turtle)
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests has successfully rescued a critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle, treated and released it back into its natural habitat after nearly a month-long rehabilitation.

The turtle, which was found injured and stranded along the Chennai coastline on March 8, 2026, was rescued and shifted to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary.

A veterinary team led by Guindy Park veterinarians Dr Sridhar and Josika conducted a detailed evaluation, including a CT scan, which revealed a collapsed lung.

The turtle underwent nearly 30 days of intensive care. After recovery, it was taken to Kariyachalli Island in Thoothukudi and released into the Gulf of Mannar.

Rehabilitation
Turtle
Tamil Nadu Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests

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