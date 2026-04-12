Tamil Nadu: Injured rare turtle released into sea after 1-month intensive care

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests has successfully rescued a critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle, treated and released it back into its natural habitat after nearly a month-long rehabilitation.
The turtle, which was found injured and stranded along the Chennai coastline on March 8, 2026, was rescued and shifted to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary.
A veterinary team led by Guindy Park veterinarians Dr Sridhar and Josika conducted a detailed evaluation, including a CT scan, which revealed a collapsed lung.
The turtle underwent nearly 30 days of intensive care. After recovery, it was taken to Kariyachalli Island in Thoothukudi and released into the Gulf of Mannar.