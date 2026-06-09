Tamil Nadu initiates review of renewable energy policies: Nirmal Kumar

"The government is undertaking load-flow studies across the State to assess transmission capacity, existing renewable energy investments and future requirements before reopening approvals," he added.

The minister said the review would also identify transmission capacity that had been blocked without actual project implementation.

"We wanted the real investors to come in, and we wanted no other third party or brokers to dominate this area," he said, adding that the government was examining cases where capacity had been reserved for business purposes without corresponding project development.