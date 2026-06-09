Tamil Nadu initiates review of renewable energy policies: Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu aims to add 10,000 MW to 15,000 MW of renewable energy capacity over the next four to five years, while reviewing existing approvals and transmission availability to support future expansion, Energy Resources Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Tuesday.
Addressing the inaugural session of Green Power 2026, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister said the State government had initiated a comprehensive review of renewable energy policies and temporarily halted processing of renewable energy applications as part of efforts to streamline the sector.
Stating that transmission constraints had emerged as a key challenge, the Minister said, "We have reached a stage where we can carry only around 15,000 MW in transmission."
"The government is undertaking load-flow studies across the State to assess transmission capacity, existing renewable energy investments and future requirements before reopening approvals," he added.
The minister said the review would also identify transmission capacity that had been blocked without actual project implementation.
"We wanted the real investors to come in, and we wanted no other third party or brokers to dominate this area," he said, adding that the government was examining cases where capacity had been reserved for business purposes without corresponding project development.
As part of the reforms, a fully online application process and a single-window mechanism for renewable energy projects would be introduced. A coordination committee involving government agencies, utilities, investors and developers would also be established to address industry concerns and improve coordination.
The minister also announced a review of older renewable energy projects commissioned since 1995 for potential repowering. He said more than 1,000 MW of ageing capacity had already been identified and project developers would be encouraged to upgrade installations using newer technologies.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu's renewable energy potential, he described clean energy as "the only future" for the state, citing its favourable solar and wind resources.