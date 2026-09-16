Tamil Nadu Information Commission slaps fine on tehsildar citing workload for failure on RTI plea

During the hearing of an appeal, State Information Commissioner Abay Kumar Singh said the reasons given by the Information Officer for not providing the details could not be accepted. He also directed the official to file a compliance report on September 29.

V Loganathan, a resident of Kovilambakkam, had sought certain revenue-related details from the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), South Chennai.

The then Information Officer of the RDO, C Vanitha, failed to provide the information Loganathan sought. Subsequently, he filed an appeal with the State Information Commission, which was heard by Abhay Kumar Singh.

In her reply to the Commission, Vanitha said she had been responding to RTI petitions. However, owing to a shortage of officials and the heavy workload of handling RTI petitions from five revenue taluks, she could not provide the information sought by the petitioner.