Tamil Nadu: Indefinite strike by revenue staff affects procurement

Samba and Thalady have been cultivated in more than 13 lakh acres across the delta region, and the harvest has commenced in most of the areas in the region. Official sources said that more than 60 per cent of the harvest has been covered across the region, and the harvester machines from other regions have been brought to accelerate the harvest and are expected to complete the entire region in a couple of weeks. As per the requirement, the TNCSC has opened around 1,300 DPCs and more to open in the coming days.

As per the norms, the adangal certificate by VAO is mandatory for the sale of harvested paddy in the DPCs, and the farmer needs to submit the OTP to the VAO for the payment process after the sale of paddy.

In such a scenario, the VAOs have commenced their indefinite strike from February 25 for their demands, which affected the issuance of the Adangal certificate that had struck the procurement process across the region.