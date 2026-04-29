Tamil Nadu: In a first, guest lecturers to get April salary on time

Across 183 government arts and science colleges in the State, a total of 8,751 guest lecturers are working on a consolidated pay basis, drawing a salary of 30,000 per month. It is worth noting that, each academic year, the guest lecturers get salaries on time up to March. However, the April salary will be delayed and paid only at the beginning of the new academic year, often in June or July.

Despite being engaged in examination-related duties during May, guest lecturers have not been paid for that period in previous years.

Breaking from this long-standing trend, the Higher Education Department has now allocated the salary funds and issued orders that April salaries be paid in May itself.