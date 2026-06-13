Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: In 4 days, DVAC arrests over a dozen for graft

A government staffer in Tiruvallur was arrested for Rs 12,500.
Representative image of a man being arrested
Representative image of a man being arrested
Updated on

CHENNAI: The DVAC personnel have arrested over half a dozen government staff in graft cases in TN.

On June 9, P Subramanian, a junior engineer with Tiruppur municipality, was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe from contractors and unaccounted cash worth Rs 13 lakh was recovered.

In Tuticorin, VAO Saravanan was arrested for receiving Rs 10,000 for a name change in a patta document. On June 10, in Theni, VAO Karthik was arrested for receiving Rs 5,000 for a similar offence.

A government staffer in Tiruvallur was arrested for Rs 12,500. On June 11, in Dindigul, two Surveyors- Mohammed Ibrahim and Moogambigai were arrested for demanding bribes.

On June 12, Motor Vehicle (MV) Inspector Shanmuga Anand was arrested for renewing the FC for a truck.

Tamil Nadu
Arrested
government staff
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC)
Motor Vehicle (MV)
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in