Tamil Nadu imposes three-month ban on transport of rough stone, aggregates to neighbouring states

The order issued by Director of Geology and Mining T Prabhushankar on Monday applies to rough stone, khandas, boulders, crushed stone, M-Sand, metal jelly, ballast, mill stones, hand chakais, and building and road construction stones transported to other states.

Justifying the ban, the government said large quantities of rough stone and aggregates being transported to neighbouring states was affecting availability within Tamil Nadu. It cited rapid infrastructure development and urbanisation, coupled with limited economically exploitable rough stone deposits concentrated in a few districts, including Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Krishnagiri. It also noted that significant mineral-bearing areas in these districts fall within the eco-sensitive zones of the Western Ghats.