Tamil Nadu imposes three-month ban on transport of rough stone, aggregates to neighbouring states

CHENNAI: The State government imposed a three-month ban on the transport of rough stone and its aggregates to neighbouring states, except Puducherry and the Karaikal district of the Union Territory, with immediate effect.
The order issued by Director of Geology and Mining T Prabhushankar on Monday applies to rough stone, khandas, boulders, crushed stone, M-Sand, metal jelly, ballast, mill stones, hand chakais, and building and road construction stones transported to other states.
Justifying the ban, the government said large quantities of rough stone and aggregates being transported to neighbouring states was affecting availability within Tamil Nadu. It cited rapid infrastructure development and urbanisation, coupled with limited economically exploitable rough stone deposits concentrated in a few districts, including Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Krishnagiri. It also noted that significant mineral-bearing areas in these districts fall within the eco-sensitive zones of the Western Ghats.
According to the order, the current production from operational quarries is insufficient to meet the State's growing demand for construction materials required for infrastructure, housing, and industrial projects. It said large-scale exports to neighbouring states had widened the supply-demand gap, inflated construction material prices, and affected public and private infrastructure projects.
The shortage of construction materials had fuelled illegal quarrying, storage and transportation, resulting in excessive mining beyond permitted limits and posing a threat to the environment, it said.
Collectors and SPs in border districts have been directed to maintain strict vigil, coordinate with enforcement agencies and create awareness among the public to ensure compliance with the ban. Officials of departments regulating mineral transportation have also been instructed to take stringent enforcement measures against violations.
Geology and Mining Director Prabhushankar issued the order by exercising the powers delegated under the newly inserted Rule 3(A) of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Minerals Dealers Rules, 2011. The order of the Natural Resources Department to empowering the director to regulate inter-State transport of rough stone and its derivatives, including by imposing a temporary ban.