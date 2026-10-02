Tamil Nadu: HR&CE Department hikes earned leave surrender limit to 240 days, maternity leave to 12 months

CHENNAI: The State government has extended key welfare benefits to temple employees working under the HR&CE Department by increasing the ceiling for surrender of earned leave on retirement from 210 days to 240 days and extending maternity leave for women employees from nine months to 12 months.
The measures, announced in the latest Budget session by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh, have been implemented through amendments to the Hindu Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020.
They were among several measures announced for the department, covering temple renovations, restoration of 1,000-year-old temples, conservation of dilapidated temples without altering their heritage character, repair of temple chariots, rejuvenation of temple tanks, improvement of basic amenities for devotees, development of educational institutions, expansion of the Annadhanam scheme and employee welfare.
Under the amended rules, retiring temple employees can surrender earned leave for up to 240 days and receive the corresponding monetary benefit, bringing the provision on a par with that available to government employees.
Women employees working in temples will now be entitled to 12 months of maternity leave, up from the existing nine months, also on par with government employees.
The department said the measures were intended to improve the service conditions, family welfare and social security of temple employees and would benefit personnel working in temples across the State.