Tamil Nadu: HR&CE Department hikes earned leave surrender limit to 240 days, maternity leave to 12 months

The measures, announced in the latest Budget session by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh, have been implemented through amendments to the Hindu Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020.

They were among several measures announced for the department, covering temple renovations, restoration of 1,000-year-old temples, conservation of dilapidated temples without altering their heritage character, repair of temple chariots, rejuvenation of temple tanks, improvement of basic amenities for devotees, development of educational institutions, expansion of the Annadhanam scheme and employee welfare.

Under the amended rules, retiring temple employees can surrender earned leave for up to 240 days and receive the corresponding monetary benefit, bringing the provision on a par with that available to government employees.