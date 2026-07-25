Tamil Nadu: HR&CE cracks down on temple flagstaff installations, makes commissioner’s approval mandatory

As per the guidelines issued by HR&CE Commissioner T G Vinay, temple authorities must secure the Commissioner’s approval at least 15 days before commencing the installation or consecration of a new flagstaff. No proposal will be entertained unless it is accompanied by resolutions passed by the respective regional and district-level committees, making institutional scrutiny mandatory before the process moves forward.

The department has also made it compulsory to obtain the opinion of the Regional Sthapathi on the technical and Agama aspects of the proposal. Every application must be supported by detailed records, including temple particulars, technical reports, photographs, site plans and other prescribed documents to facilitate scrutiny by the department.

The circular further lays down elaborate procedures to be followed before, during and after the consecration ceremony, with officials directed to ensure that every installation conforms to Agama principles, established temple customs and the prescribed administrative process. It also mandates the maintenance of proper records and documentation at every stage of the exercise.