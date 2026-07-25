Tamil Nadu: HR&CE cracks down on temple flagstaff installations, makes commissioner’s approval mandatory

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has introduced a detailed regulatory framework governing the installation and consecration of new temple flagstaffs in temples under its control, making prior approval from the Commissioner compulsory before any such work is undertaken.
The move is aimed at ensuring uniform administrative oversight and strict compliance with Agama traditions in temple rituals and infrastructure.
As per the guidelines issued by HR&CE Commissioner T G Vinay, temple authorities must secure the Commissioner’s approval at least 15 days before commencing the installation or consecration of a new flagstaff. No proposal will be entertained unless it is accompanied by resolutions passed by the respective regional and district-level committees, making institutional scrutiny mandatory before the process moves forward.
The department has also made it compulsory to obtain the opinion of the Regional Sthapathi on the technical and Agama aspects of the proposal. Every application must be supported by detailed records, including temple particulars, technical reports, photographs, site plans and other prescribed documents to facilitate scrutiny by the department.
The circular further lays down elaborate procedures to be followed before, during and after the consecration ceremony, with officials directed to ensure that every installation conforms to Agama principles, established temple customs and the prescribed administrative process. It also mandates the maintenance of proper records and documentation at every stage of the exercise.
In the circular, the Commissioner said the guidelines had been framed to streamline the process of installing new flagstaffs and to bring uniformity in decision-making across HR&CE-administered temples. All Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and temple executive officers have been instructed to implement the directions scrupulously and ensure that no installation is carried out without obtaining the mandatory approvals.