Tamil Nadu HR & CE dept to launch free pilgrimage to Amman Temples in four phases

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department would launch a free pilgrimage tour to popular Amman temples in the state.

The free spiritual trip to Amman temples would be launched on July 19.

Under the scheme, the department would facilitate 1000 devotees, aged between 60 years and 70 years, to go on pilgrimage during the auspicious Aadi month (mid July and mid August) this fiscal year. They would be taken in four phases.

The first batch of the devotees would be taken on the free pilgrimage tour on July 19, the second, third and the final phase of the tour programme for the year would be organised on July 26, August 2 and 9 respectively.

The officials in zonal level would organise the free spiritual tours.

Interested devotees can download the application from the departments website - www.hrce.tn.gov.in - and submit the filled in forms to the respective joint commissioner of the department of the respective zone before July 17.

They can also contact the zonal level office for further details.