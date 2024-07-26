Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to be rebuilt, CM Stalin lays foundation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation for new buildings at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi on Friday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Last year, CM Stalin announced that the two Tamil Nadu houses in Delhi will be rebuilt with modern facilities soon, as the existing ones were built 50 years ago.

Today, the chief minister officiated the project by laying the foundation virtually from the state secretariat in Chennai. The project is estimated to cost at a budget of Rs 257 crore.

Ministers including AV Velu, Duraimurugan, and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, participated in the programme.

The Tamil Nadu House provides accommodation to the Chief Minister, minister and government officials who travel to New Delhi for work.