Tamil Nadu honours 396 teachers with Dr Radhakrishnan Award

CHENNAI: The School Education department honoured 396 teachers for their dedicated service and contribution to the education sector with the Dr Radhakrishnan Award on the occasion of Teachers' Day.
The state-level Teachers' Day celebration was held at the Anna Centenary Library here on Saturday and was attended by Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Advertising, A Rajmohan.
According to the details released for the programme, teachers from various categories have been accorded the honour. The list includes 171 teachers from the School Education department and 171 from the Elementary Education department. In addition, 38 teachers from private schools across the state also received the award.
Two teachers each from Anglo-Indian schools, Social Welfare Department schools and teachers serving students with disabilities were also awarded by the minister. Further, 10 teachers from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) were also honoured, taking the total number of awardees to 396.
In his keynote, the minister said, "The celebrations are aimed at recognising teachers who play a crucial role in shaping students' academic and personal development. The Dr Radhakrishnan Awards serve as a mark of appreciation for their commitment, innovation and service to education."
He added, "The event is expected to bring together teachers and education officials to celebrate the profession and underline the importance of educators in building the next generation."
The minister stressed that teachers focus only on teaching, and the department will ensure their concerns are addressed.