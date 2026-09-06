Tamil Nadu honours 396 teachers with Dr Radhakrishnan Award

Two teachers each from Anglo-Indian schools, Social Welfare Department schools and teachers serving students with disabilities were also awarded by the minister. Further, 10 teachers from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) were also honoured, taking the total number of awardees to 396.

In his keynote, the minister said, "The celebrations are aimed at recognising teachers who play a crucial role in shaping students' academic and personal development. The Dr Radhakrishnan Awards serve as a mark of appreciation for their commitment, innovation and service to education."

He added, "The event is expected to bring together teachers and education officials to celebrate the profession and underline the importance of educators in building the next generation."