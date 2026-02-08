Tamil Nadu: Honest cleanliness worker returns lost wedding jewellery worth lakhs

CHENNAI: A family that was pushed to deep distress after losing 20 sovereign gold jewellery and one kg of silver, which they had been keeping safe for their daughter's wedding, was saved from despair by an honest cleanliness worker, who returned the bag containing the valuables.
The heartwarming video of the family members tearfully thanking Durai, the cleanliness worker, has gone viral on social media.
Radhakrishnan, along with his wife Muthulakshmi and their daughter, had travelled to Tiruvarur from Guduvanchery to keep the jewellery safe at a relative’s house when they accidentally dropped the bag containing the valuables.
Even as they were desperately searching for the bag, Durai, the cleanliness worker, found the bag during his routine work and handed it over to the police station, drawing widespread praise for his honesty and integrity.
Later, the woman broke down in tears after Durai returned valuables worth several lakhs, including 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery and one kilogram of silver, that they had been saving for their daughter’s wedding.
The cleanliness worker was then taken to the police station, where he was honoured by the police for his honesty.