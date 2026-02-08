The humble life of honest Padma, the Chennai worker who returned gold worth lakhs

Padma, a cleanliness worker with Urbaser Sumeet under the GCC, entered the job over two decades ago during a difficult period for her family, at her sister’s suggestion. Now 48, Padma, originally from Bengaluru, had migrated to Chennai after her wedding. “I came to this city 35 years ago and joined the service 21 years ago,” she says. Her initial salary of Rs 1,500 has since risen to nearly Rs 20,000.

A typical day in Padma’s life begins at 4 am. “I cook, clean, finish all the household work, and leave for duty at 5.30 am. I need to reach T Nagar by 6,” she says. She travels from Triplicane to T Nagar every day, sweeping streets until 2 pm, with two short breaks in between. “A 30-minute breakfast break at 10 am and a 15-minute tea break at noon,” she adds. Returning home, the rest of her day is spent finishing chores. Her daughter is married, and her son works at an IT firm.