Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Amudha holds meeting to address police-transport employee conflict

CHENNAI: As instructed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Home Secretary P Amudha and Transport Secretary Phanindra Reddy held a consultative meeting to discuss the current dispute between the police and transport authorities.

According to sources, it is anticipated that both sides would get their issues resolved by this meet.

The cop in uniform refused to take a ticket when the conductor insisted on it and explained that he is a government servant on duty who was allowed to travel free like the TNSTC drivers and conductors who travel free to their residential quarters.

However, the conductor denied his claims and repeatedly asked the cop to buy a ticket.

He argued that police personnel could travel without tickets only on condition that he or she is in possession of a warrant.

Following this, the State Transport Corporation said, "Police personnel could travel without tickets only on condition that he or she is in possession of a warrant."

The traffic police have started taking action against government buses across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, according to sources.

Penalties are being imposed on government buses for various reasons including traveling on one-way lanes, uniforms, stopping beyond stops.

The controversy has escalated since the Transport corporation's announcement that officers will not receive free travel, despite the fact that government buses have not been the target of any such action.