Tamil Nadu: Hockey coach, school teacher booked under Pocso Act

MADURAI: The police in Tirunelveli and Theni districts, on Tuesday, arrested two persons, including a former hockey player and a schoolteacher, in separate cases for allegedly sexually harassing schoolgirls.
In Tirunelveli, the Palayamkottai All-Women Police arrested Perumal (71), a former hockey player from KTC Nagar, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act following a complaint by the parents of a schoolgirl.
The police said Perumal, who had been coaching school students in Palayamkottai for the past few years, allegedly made obscene remarks to a schoolgirl during a hockey practice session. The student later informed her parents, who lodged a complaint with the police.
In a separate incident in Theni district, the Bodi All-Women Police arrested Venkatesh Prabhu (40), a teacher at a government-aided school, for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old studying Class 12.
The police said the student informed her parents about the alleged harassment, following which they lodged a complaint. A case was registered against the teacher from Bodi under the Pocso Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.