Tamil Nadu: History-sheeter shot, held after attacking policeman

The accused, identified as Ayyappan (21) of Nettur, was admitted to the hospital for treatment after the police firing. Head Constable Muthukumar, who sustained injuries in the alleged sickle attack, was also hospitalised.

According to police, Ayyappan was among the key suspects in a case involving a group that allegedly attacked several people during a wedding at Nettur near Alangulam. The violence reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the installation of flex banners.

Police said a group of nine persons arrived on three motorcycles wearing masks and allegedly attacked people in the area with sickles. Six persons — Ramesh (49), his son Arulmaran (23), Santhoshkumar (21), Rayappan (18), Ramkumar (20) and Madasamy (19) — sustained injuries and were admitted to Palayamkottai Government Hospital for treatment.