Tamil Nadu: Highways, PWD secys transferred in minor reshuffle

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday transferred the Secretaries of the Highways and Public Works Departments.
According to an order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru and R Selvaraj, who were serving as Secretaries to the Public Works Department and Highways - Minor Ports Department respectively, have been transferred and posted in each other's positions.
As part of the reshuffle, Sandeep Nanduri, who was serving as Special Secretary to the Industries Department, has been appointed Secretary to the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.
P Uma Maheswari, Chairperson of the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), has been posted as Director of Handlooms and Textiles.
Former Director of Town Panchayats M Pradeep Kumar has been appointed Director of Backward Classes Welfare.
In another key change, R Alagumeena, who was serving as Deputy Secretary in the Health Department, has been appointed Chairperson of the Medical Services Recruitment Board.
R Suresh Kumar, who was working as Commissioner for Backward Classes Welfare, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board.