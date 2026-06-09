Tamil Nadu: Highways, PWD secys transferred in minor reshuffle

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru and R Selvaraj, who were serving as Secretaries to the Public Works Department and Highways - Minor Ports Department respectively, have been transferred and posted in each other's positions.

As part of the reshuffle, Sandeep Nanduri, who was serving as Special Secretary to the Industries Department, has been appointed Secretary to the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

P Uma Maheswari, Chairperson of the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), has been posted as Director of Handlooms and Textiles.

Former Director of Town Panchayats M Pradeep Kumar has been appointed Director of Backward Classes Welfare.