Tamil Nadu Highways Department invites tenders for DPR of proposed OMR–ECR link road

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the selected consultant will be required to complete the DPR within three months. The study will include land surveys, traffic and transportation assessments, soil testing, an assessment of groundwater conditions, and preparation of a land acquisition plan and project appraisal.

The proposed road is expected to improve connectivity for motorists travelling from Sholinganallur, Siruseri and Kelambakkam towards Kovalam and Mahabalipuram. At present, commuters have limited direct connectivity between OMR and ECR and often have to take a longer route via the Thoraipakkam–Neelankarai road.