Tamil Nadu: High-tech lab each set up in 654 govt higher schools for Rs 42 cr

CHENNAI: Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday inaugurated 654 high-tech laboratories in government aided schools, at a cost of Rs 41.85 crore. These labs will benefit more than 9 lakh students studying in 654 government-aided higher secondary schools.
“Recognising ICT technology is a key enabler for improving teaching-learning and planning processes in schools. Over 8,200 high-tech labs have been successfully established in government middle, high, and higher secondary schools at a cost of Rs 519.73 crore,” said the Minister
To extend the benefits in government-aided schools, 654 high-tech laboratories have been established as an initial phase. “These labs facilitate easier teaching and learning through video, audio, and digital tools, helping students grasp textbook content more quickly and enthusiastically.
Moreover, they will serve as educational resources for implementing projects related to AI, mechanical engineering, and coding for the students,” he added.
With teachers as guides, these labs are expected to contribute to enhancing students’ learning abilities, problem-solving skills, and digital competencies. “Additionally, to foster problem-solving skills, teamwork abilities, and creativity among students from classes 6-7 in government schools, 15 mechanical labs have also been established at a cost of Rs 6.09 crore,” said Minister Poyyamozhi.
Similarly, during the first phase, 20 multi-skill parks have been set up in 20 districts Rs 2 crore to enhance sensory perception, cognitive skills, gross motor skills, and fine motor skills of children with special needs through play-based activities.
“To improve English proficiency among students of classes 6-8, the State government is also implementing the Mozhigal project — a digital language learning initiative — using these labs established in all government middle, high, and higher secondary schools. Through this project, students are enhancing their listening, speaking, reading, and writing (LSRW) skills in English through self-paced digital learning methods,” he explained.