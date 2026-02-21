Tamil Nadu: High-tech lab each set up in 654 govt higher schools for Rs 42 cr

“Recognising ICT technology is a key enabler for improving teaching-learning and planning processes in schools. Over 8,200 high-tech labs have been successfully established in government middle, high, and higher secondary schools at a cost of Rs 519.73 crore,” said the Minister

To extend the benefits in government-aided schools, 654 high-tech laboratories have been established as an initial phase. “These labs facilitate easier teaching and learning through video, audio, and digital tools, helping students grasp textbook content more quickly and enthusiastically.