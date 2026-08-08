Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission panel inspects Kumbakonam temples for Mahamaham 2027

The Kumbakonam Mahamaham takes place every 12 years, during which devotees take a holy dip in the Mahamaham and Potramarai tanks and the Cauvery, and pray at 17 temples, including five Vaishnavite temples. With the next Mahamaham falling in 2027, renovations are being carried out by the HR&CE department.



Devotees and social activists from the temple town have appealed to the government to ensure the temple's traditions are retained during renovations. They also filed a petition with the Madras High Court, which directed the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission to inspect and permit renovation works.