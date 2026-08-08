Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission panel inspects Kumbakonam temples for Mahamaham 2027

TIRUCHY: With Mahamaham scheduled in 2027, a Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission (TNHC) delegation led by its chairperson visited Kumbakonam on Saturday and inspected 17 temples for possible preparations and renovations.
The Kumbakonam Mahamaham takes place every 12 years, during which devotees take a holy dip in the Mahamaham and Potramarai tanks and the Cauvery, and pray at 17 temples, including five Vaishnavite temples. With the next Mahamaham falling in 2027, renovations are being carried out by the HR&CE department.
Devotees and social activists from the temple town have appealed to the government to ensure the temple's traditions are retained during renovations. They also filed a petition with the Madras High Court, which directed the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission to inspect and permit renovation works.
Accordingly, a team of officials from the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission, headed by chairperson M Nambirajan, visited Kumbakonam on Saturday and inspected all 17 temples and enlisted the renovation works to be carried out ahead of the Mahamaham. "A report would be submitted before the court, and the State government and renovation works would be carried out based on the recommendation," the officials accompanying Nambirajan said.
HR&CE Advisor Sekar, assistant commissioner Hamsan, Mayiladuthurai regional sthapati Jagadeesan and others accompanied the team.