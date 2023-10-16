Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes parts of Dindigul district

DINDIGUL: Several parts of the Dindigul district received heavy rainfall on Monday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dindigul town received 35 mm rainfall, whereas Kodaikanal (Rose Garden) witnessed a 30 mm spell. Kamatchipurm received 11.5 mm rainfall and Briyant Park in Kodaikanal observed a 43.6 mm spell.

Tamil Nadu received 45 per cent excess rainfall last year, whereas this year to date it has been only 7 per cent surplus rainfall.

The meteorological department said that the northeast monsoon is likely to commence in Tamil Nadu on October 18. Weather experts have said that the Monsoon would be below average this year. Southwest Monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1. Monsoon is crucial, especially for kharif crops dependent on rains. India has three cropping seasons -- summer, Kharif and Rabi.