Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain floods Virudhunagar govt bus depot, disrupts services; Ranipet and Perambalur also hit by downpour

The fuel-filling section and vehicle maintenance area inside the depot were submerged, making it difficult for staff to refuel buses and carry out repair work.

Several buses operating on rural routes were also stranded due to mechanical issues, affecting services and preventing buses from running on time.

Transport corporation employees said the depot was located in a low-lying area and that rainwater frequently entered the premises during heavy rainfall. They urged the district administration to take steps to find a permanent solution to prevent recurring waterlogging and ensure the smooth operation of bus services.

Moreover, the Forest Department has prohibited devotees from trekking to the Sathuragiri Sundara Mahalingam Temple near Vathirairuppu following heavy rain in the Western Ghats, which has increased water flow in streams along the hill route.