Tamil Nadu health dept unhealthy now, claims EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday criticised the DMK government for turning the health department, which was ‘known for its achievements and excellence during the AIADMK regime’, into a controversial one. It is posing a threat to the lives of patients, which is condemnable.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said that the DMK members are masters of deception and should desist from blaming the AIADMK for their incompetence and mismanagement.

The Stalin-led DMK government's inability to run the health department is endangering the lives of the public. People are wondering whether the health department under the present dispensation is supposed to save their lives or put them at risk.

He listed controversial incidents, including the death of a 17-year-old football player, Priya, due to wrong treatment at a hospital in Chennai, and the wrongful administration of a rabies vaccine to a girl in a government hospital in Cuddalore, since the DMK returned to power.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are not only tolerant but also intelligent," he said, exuding confidence that they would soon chase away the tyrants from the seat of power.