Begin typing your search...

Tamil Nadu health dept implements three-shift system for hospital and PHC staff

50% of staff will work in the first shift while 25% will come in the second shift and the remaining 25% will work in the last shift.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 May 2024 3:01 PM GMT
Tamil Nadu health dept implements three-shift system for hospital and PHC staff
X

Representative Image (Thanthi tv)

CHENNAI: The State Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday announced shift-basis work for the staff at government medical colleges and hospitals, as well as primary health centres.

The three shifts are: 6 AM to 2 PM, 1 PM to 9 PM, and 8 PM to 6 AM.

50% of staff will work in the first shift while 25% will come in the second shift and the remaining 25% will work in the last shift.

Tamil Nadu health Departmentshift-basis workstaffs
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X