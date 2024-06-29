Tamil Nadu health department signs MoU to promote research in Indian medicine, releases SOP for drugs

CHENNAI: The State health department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with IIT Madras and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences to improve the medical care and research in Indian medicine.

The announcements on the MoUs were made in the assembly by the health minister on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Health department has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras), specifically with the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, to adopt new technologies for treatment under Indian Systems of Medicine. The minister announced that the Director of IIT Madras Professor Kamakoti Veezhinathan has also signed the MoU and the exchange was done on Saturday.

Another MoU has been signed with the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) to assess the quality of high-quality drugs in Indian Medicine and publishing the research results in nationally accredited journals through Continuing Education Workshops.

The minister said that MoUs will also be signed to facilitate the exchange of views among research scholars and scientists on improving the quality of drugs and medical care.

The minister had also announced on Friday that the state health department will lay out standard operating procedures for pharmacies at Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine in Chennai, Government Siddha Medical College Hospital in Palayamkottai, and Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Ltd (TAMPCOL).

Following the announcement, a book containing the protocols has been published and released on Saturday.

"The book containing the protocols has been published for personnel working in the manufacturing areas and it would standardize the use of raw materials in such medicines. People usually wonder what goes in these medicines and what is mixed in them. This would make the system transparent and the public will be aware about the drugs, " the minister said.

Health minister Ma Subramanian said that three announcements are being fulfilled within 24 hours and the department aims at improving Indian system of medicine through the use of research and technology.