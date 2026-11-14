Tamil Nadu: Health department denies monthly bulletin discontinued, says revamped edition coming soon

The department said work was under way on a war footing to bring out the bulletin in a new format with comprehensive, actionable public health data. It will explain and give background to the figures instead of presenting raw numbers alone, and will carry a complete compilation of the new schemes, projects and key activities launched by the department.

It will also include new state-level metrics along with key health indicators for each district, to allow a more accurate assessment of public health performance across Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, the minister's office denied social media and press reports that the bulletin had been discontinued after the formation of the TVK government, and called them false.