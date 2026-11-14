Tamil Nadu: Health department denies monthly bulletin discontinued, says revamped edition coming soon

CHENNAI: The Health and Family Welfare Department is revamping the state's monthly health bulletin and will relaunch it soon with expanded data and district-level indicators, the office of Minister KG Arunraj said on Saturday.
The department said work was under way on a war footing to bring out the bulletin in a new format with comprehensive, actionable public health data. It will explain and give background to the figures instead of presenting raw numbers alone, and will carry a complete compilation of the new schemes, projects and key activities launched by the department.
It will also include new state-level metrics along with key health indicators for each district, to allow a more accurate assessment of public health performance across Tamil Nadu.
In a post on X, the minister's office denied social media and press reports that the bulletin had been discontinued after the formation of the TVK government, and called them false.
It said the bulletin was first published in December 2024 and its release was paused in February 2026, during the tenure of the previous administration.
The department said the government's primary objective, guided by the CM, was to strengthen evidence-based public health planning using accurate medical data, and that the redesigned bulletin would be a vital instrument in achieving it.