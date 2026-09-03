Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Head constable arrested for hacking woman to death

According to the police, Muthukumar (36), son of Paramasivan of the same locality, is working as a head constable at Thattarmadam police station
Representative image for arrest
Representative image for arrest
Updated on

THOOTHUKUDI: The police arrested a head constable attached to Thattarmadam police station for allegedly hacking a 33-year-old woman to death near Thoothukudi on Monday night.

According to the police, Muthukumar (36), son of Paramasivan of the same locality, is working as a head constable at Thattarmadam police station. He had earlier been arrested and suspended in connection with an attempt to murder his father-in-law.


Muthukumar allegedly attacked Priya (33), wife of Venkata Subramanian, following a dispute over 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery that he had allegedly borrowed from her elder sister, Subbulakshmi.

Priya was running a computer centre, where the incident took place. She died on the spot.


Officials said Muthukumar had not reported for duty since August 28.

Head Constable
Police
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