Tamil Nadu: Head constable arrested for hacking woman to death

THOOTHUKUDI: The police arrested a head constable attached to Thattarmadam police station for allegedly hacking a 33-year-old woman to death near Thoothukudi on Monday night.
According to the police, Muthukumar (36), son of Paramasivan of the same locality, is working as a head constable at Thattarmadam police station. He had earlier been arrested and suspended in connection with an attempt to murder his father-in-law.
Muthukumar allegedly attacked Priya (33), wife of Venkata Subramanian, following a dispute over 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery that he had allegedly borrowed from her elder sister, Subbulakshmi.
Priya was running a computer centre, where the incident took place. She died on the spot.
Officials said Muthukumar had not reported for duty since August 28.