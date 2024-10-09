Tamil Nadu has lowest incidences of drug abuse, says DGP Shankar Jiwal

CHENNAI: Dismissing allegations that there was widespread prevalence of drugs in Tamil Nadu, the state's Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal said that a scientific study conducted by the Union government on the 'Magnitude of Substance Abuse in India' has revealed that Tamil Nadu had the lowest incidences of drug abuse.

"There are some allegations saying that there is a widespread prevalence of drugs in Tamil Nadu in recent years. But an analysis of the available data shows that Tamil Nadu is one of the safest states with the least drug prevalence," Jiwal said in a press release.

The DGP said that the use of ganja was least in Tamil Nadu, with the state recording 0.1 per cent (35th position) which was much lower than the national average of 1.2 per cent. As regards the use of opioids, the state stood at the 35th position with 0.26 per cent which was again lower than the national average of 1.08 per cent.

"During Aug 2024, a total of 641 cases have been detected, resulting in the seizure of 1965 kg of Ganja, 10,634 tablets, and 35.500 kg of other drugs," the DGP said.

The DGP also mentioned that Tamil Nadu is a state with a status of zero cultivation of ganja and stringent action is being taken against offenders "645 notorious/habitual offenders in the year 2022, 504 offenders in 2023, and 533 offenders in 2024 up to August have been detained under Goondas Act 14 of 1982. Also, a total of 1,507 vehicles in the year 2022, 1,404 vehicles in 2023, and 1,003 vehicles till August 2024 were seized, which were used for transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances," Jiwal said.

The press release also stated beyond arrest and seizure of substances, financial investigation, monitoring previous offenders, demand reduction through awareness programs, State Level Narco Coordination (NCORD) committee meetings, and many such actions are being taken by Tamil Nadu Police and Tamil Nadu Government.

The State government was making diligent efforts to curtail the trafficking and illegal sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by engaging in both enforcement and awareness initiatives. Due to the strenuous efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu Police, the state was maintaining the 'Zero Cultivation' status of ganja, said the DGP.