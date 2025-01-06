Tamil Nadu has 6.36 crore electors

CHENNAI: The total electorate in Tamil Nadu stands at 6,36,12,950 (Male - 3,11,74,027, female - 7,61,483 and third gender - 297) as per the integrated final electoral roll of Special Summary Revision of photo electoral roll 2025, with reference January 1, 2025 as qualification, published on Monday. Among them, 3,740 overseas electors, while 4.10 lakh electors in the age group of 18-19 years.

Sholinganallur assembly constituency in Chengalpattu has the highest number of electorates, with 6,90,958 (male - 3,45,184, female - 3,45,645 and third gender 1290) and it was followed by Kavundampalayam constituency in Coimbatore district with 4,91,143 (male - 2,43,839, female - 2,47,153 and third gender 151).

On the other hand, the lowest number of electors are in Kilvelur constituency in Nagapattinam district with 1,76,505 (male - 86,456, female 90,045 and third gender 4) and the second lowest is Harbour constituency of Chennai district with 1,78,980 electors (male - 92,615, female - 86,296 and third gender 69).