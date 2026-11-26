In a letter dated November 25, released by Lok Bhavan a day later on Thursday, the Governor flagged the administrative and academic difficulties arising from prolonged vacancies in several State universities and the consequent delay in conducting convocations, leaving thousands of students awaiting their degrees.



Under his proposal, each selection committee should comprise one nominee each of the Chancellor, university syndicate, UGC chairman and State government, subject to applicable statutory provisions and judicial directions. The members should be distinguished academicians and experts with proven integrity, he said.



He further proposed that the recruitment process begin preferably six months before an anticipated vacancy, with the post advertised within 15 days of the committee’s constitution. Scrutiny and interviews should be completed within two months of the advertisement, followed by a unanimous shortlist of three eligible candidates ranked in order of preference.



The intervention comes after the State informed the Madras High Court that it was working with the Governor to resolve the impasse, with the Advocate General indicating on November 17 that progress or a temporary arrangement could be expected within three weeks.