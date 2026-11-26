CHENNAI: In a fresh bid to break the prolonged deadlock over vice-chancellor appointments in State-run universities, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has proposed a four-member search-cum-selection committee, including nominees of the UGC and the State government, and sought Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s personal intervention to expedite the process.
In a letter dated November 25, released by Lok Bhavan a day later on Thursday, the Governor flagged the administrative and academic difficulties arising from prolonged vacancies in several State universities and the consequent delay in conducting convocations, leaving thousands of students awaiting their degrees.
Under his proposal, each selection committee should comprise one nominee each of the Chancellor, university syndicate, UGC chairman and State government, subject to applicable statutory provisions and judicial directions. The members should be distinguished academicians and experts with proven integrity, he said.
He further proposed that the recruitment process begin preferably six months before an anticipated vacancy, with the post advertised within 15 days of the committee’s constitution. Scrutiny and interviews should be completed within two months of the advertisement, followed by a unanimous shortlist of three eligible candidates ranked in order of preference.
The intervention comes after the State informed the Madras High Court that it was working with the Governor to resolve the impasse, with the Advocate General indicating on November 17 that progress or a temporary arrangement could be expected within three weeks.
Taking exception to the existing interim arrangement, Arlekar said the convenor committees constituted by the government had not been effective in addressing the day-to-day administrative and academic requirements of individual universities. He stressed that full-time vice-chancellors must be appointed in accordance with the respective university Acts and University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations to ensure administrative continuity and the smooth functioning of academic activities.
The principal point of contention, he noted, was the composition of search-cum-selection committees, particularly the inclusion of a nominee of the UGC chairman under Regulation 7.3(ii) of the UGC Regulations, 2018. The differing positions of the State and the Chancellor had resulted in judicial proceedings.
Referring to the Supreme Court’s January 30 judgment in Dr S Mohan v. Secretary to the Chancellor, Puducherry Technological University, the Governor sought a resolution through mutual consultation.
Arlekar also urged the chief minister to ensure that pending convocations were scheduled at the earliest, wherever legally permissible.