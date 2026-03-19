Tamil Nadu: Guest worker injured in fall at construction site

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old guest worker from West Bengal sustained severe injuries after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Uthukottai in Tiruvallur after the lift wire of the temporary lift used at the site snapped.
The police registered a case against the building owner and three others for negligence. The injured man was identified as R Shriful Shek of Kanuppur in Murshidabad district.
He had been working at the construction site on Nagalapuram Road. He suffered multiple fractures, said police officials, adding that they have booked the building owner, engineer Prakash, supervisor Vasanth, and manager Batraja.
Further investigation is under way.